North Carolina forces Monday game with 19-8 romp over VCU

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Vance Honeycutt and Johnny Castagnozzi hit home runs in a seven-run first inning and No. 10 overall seed North Carolina cruised to a 19-8 victory over VCU in the Chapel Hill Regional, setting up a Monday showdown for a berth in the Super Regionals. VCU (42-19) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run homer by Tyler Locklear after Ben Nippolt led off the game with a walk. Angel Zarate singled to lead off the North Carolina (41-20) first and Mac Horvath followed with a double. Danny Serretti singled up the middle to drive in two and Honeycutt followed with a two-run shot. Aberto Osuna was hit by a pitch, Mikey Madej singled and Castagnozzi capped the inning with a three-run homer.