Nats catcher Ruiz ends 5-4 win over Reds with pickoff at 1st

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, Josh Bell had a two-run double and catcher Kelbert Ruiz picked Nick Senzel off first base to end the game as the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4. Maikel Franco homered for the first time since May 14 and Washington capitalized on two fourth-inning Cincinnati errors. Corbin overcame nine Cincinnati hits and three first-inning runs in the first to turn in five scoreless innings. Stephen Cishek got his first save since 2019. Luis Castillo made his his sixth start for the Reds and allowed a season-high four walks over 6 1/3 innings while slipping to 0-5 in six career starts against the Nationals.