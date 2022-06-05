Messi nets 5 for Argentina for 1st time, overtakes Puskas

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has scored five goals for Argentina for the first time in a 5-0 rout of Estonia in a friendly match in Spain. He overtook former Hungary great Ferenc Puskas to become the fourth-highest scorer for a national team in men’s soccer with 86 international goals. Messi had never scored five times before for Argentina at senior level. He scored five with Barcelona in a 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 of the 2011-12 Champions League. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo tops the international list with 117 goals.