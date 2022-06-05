Skip to Content
Macario out of Women’s World Cup qualifiers with ACL injury

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

U.S. national team forward Catarina Macario injured her the anterior cruciate ligament in a match with French club team Lyon and will miss World Cup qualifying next month. Macario was injured 13 minutes into Lyon’s season finale on Wednesday, a 4-0 victory over Issy. The 22-year-old was Lyon’s top scorer this season with 23 goals in 35 matches across all competitions. The injury means she’ll miss the CONCACAF W Championships next month in Mexico, which determine the region’s World Cup teams.

