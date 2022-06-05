Louisville pounds Michigan 20-1 to force Monday finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Metzinger hit two home-runs and a double, driving in five runs, to power Louisville to a 20-1 romp over Michigan in the Louisville Regional, forcing a Monday showdown for a Super Regional berth. The Cardinals took control early with a four-run first inning. Levi Usher had a two-run single after two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. Logan Beard added a two-out two-run single. Louisville added three more runs in the second on Metzinger’s first homer — a two-run shot — and Cameron Masterman’s RBI double.