Jones scores 25, Sun rallies from 13 down, beats Storm 93-86

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones added 21 points apiece and the Connecticut Sun rallied to beat the Seattle Storm 93-86. Alyssa Thomas had eight points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and DiJonae Carrington added 12 points for Connecticut (9-3). The Storm led by as many as 13 points in the first half and had a 63-53 lead late in the third quarter. Jones and Bonner combined to score 12 points in a 15-2 run that gave the Sun a 13-point lead with 4 minutes to go. Magbegor had 19 points and Sue Bird added 17 and six assists for Seattle (5-5).