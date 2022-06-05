Jerry Kelly wins PGA Tour Champions playoff in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jerry Kelly birdied the first hole of a playoff with Kirk Triplett to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic. Kelly hit his approach to 4 feet on the par-4 18th to set up the winning putt. The 55-year-old from Wisconsin has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. Kelly and Triplett each shot 5-under 67 to finish at 18 under at Wakonda Club, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker and Bernhard Langer. Kelly returned from a lightning delay to play the final three holes of regulation, making a birdie on the par-3 17th. Triplett birdied the par-4 16th and parred the last two. The 60-year-old Triplett won the last of his eight senior titles in 2019.