Greiving HR lifts Air Force over La Tech 9-7 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jake Greiving hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to give Air Force a 9-7 win over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game of the Austin Region. Gabriel Garcia walked to lead off the eighth before Greiving’s one out homer, his second of the game, cleared the left field wall. Garcia and Greiving were both 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Sam Kulasingam was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, matching Garcia and Trayden Tamiya was 4 for 5 as the Falcons had 17 hits. They scored two runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.