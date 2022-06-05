Girona to play Tenerife for final promotion spot in Spain

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Girona has defeated Eibar in extra time in the semifinals of the Spanish league promotion playoffs. The win sets up a final against Tenerife for the last remaining spot in the first division next season. Borja Garcia scored in the first minute of the game and Cristhian Stuani added to the lead early in extra time to give the visitors a 2-0 win and a 2-1 aggregate victory. Basque Country club Eibar had won 1-0 in the first leg in Girona. Girona has been in the second division for 12 of the last 14 seasons with consecutive appearances in the top flight in 2017-18 and 2018-19.