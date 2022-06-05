Giménez’s 3-run HR propels Guardians past Orioles 3-2

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer, Zach Plesac had eight strikeouts over six innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 to win their first series at Camden Yards since 2018. Giménez staked Cleveland to a 3-0 lead with a first-inning drive off lefty Dean Kremer following a single and a walk. That proved to be enough of a cushion for Plesac and three relievers in a combined four-hitter. The Guardians took two of three from the Orioles to move within a win of .500 for the first time since mid-May. Ryan Mountcastle homered for the Orioles, who went hitless over the final four innings.