Columbia eliminates Gonzaga 15-6, faces Va Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Andy Blake drove in three runs and five teammates drove in a pair and Columbia stayed alive in the Blacksburg Regional with a 15-6 win over Gonzaga. The Lions scored five runs in the second inning and eight in the fourth to advance to the regional final needing two wins against host and overall No. 4 seed Virginia Tech. The difference was the fourth inning when three different Gonzaga pitchers combined to hit four batters, allow two walks and give up five hits. Hayden Schott and Austin Mowrey had two run singles. Columbia finished with 10 hits and 10 walks.