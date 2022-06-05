Cash: Rays players not wearing LGBTQ logos won’t divide team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A number of Tampa Bay Rays players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms as part of the team’s annual “Pride Night” on Saturday that recognized the LGBTQ community. Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed it after Sunday’s game, saying he doesn’t think it’ll negatively impact the clubhouse because discussions among the players over past few weeks were constructive and emphasized the value of differing perspectives. Reliever Jason Adam was among those who opted out, and said it was a “faith-based decision” for him. Earlier this year, Florida passed a law that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The Rays saw 3,000 more people than usually come to games attend “Pride Night.”