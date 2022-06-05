Cards rally past Cubs 5-3 in 11 innings, take rubber game

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Yepez singled home automatic runner Nolan Gorman to lead off the 11th, Brendan Donovan doubled in an insurance run and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3. Yepez lined his tiebreaking hit and Donovan delivered off Daniel Norris (0-4), who had had pitched a perfect 10th. Genesis Cabrera (3-1) tossed four innings in relief of Adam Wainwright, including a perfect 11th, and allowed a run on two hits. St. Louis won for the sixth time in eight games and took the rubber match of a five-game series. The Cardinals tied it at 3 in the ninth after Chicago broke through for a 3-2 lead in the eighth.