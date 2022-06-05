Canada-Panama match canceled in labor, equal pay dispute

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada’s World Cup warmup match against Panama was canceled when the men’s team refused to play because of a labor dispute with the nation’s governing body that includes a demand the women’s national team get equal match fees. Players, preparing for the nation’s first men’s World Cup appearance since 1986, refused to train on Friday and Saturday. Players said they want 40% of World Cup prize money, a friends and family travel package and and “equitable structure with our women’s national team that shares the same player match fees, percentage of prize money earned at our respective FIFA World Cups.”