Burger, Grandal key early RBIs, White Sox hold off Rays 6-5

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Burger had a key hit for the second consecutive day and the Chicago White Sox hung on to a large early lead to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5. Burger had a two-run double during Chicago’s four-run first, and Yasmani Grandal drove in two more on a check-swing opposite-field single. The Rays got within a run with a four-run sixth inning, including a two-run homer from Mike Zunino. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito gave up five runs, two earned, and eight hits over six innings. Liam Hendriks worked the ninth for his 16th save in 19 chances. Yarbrough allowed six runs and eight hits over 68 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.