Bruins’ Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. It could be his last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. Bergeron at 36 led the league in faceoff wins and winning percentage and had the best puck possession numbers among players who skated at least 50 games. Earning Selke honors a fifth time broke a tie with Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Bob Gainey who won the award in its first four years of existence. Florida’s Aleksander Barkov and Calgary’s Elias Lindholm were the other finalists as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.