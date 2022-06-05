Bob Talamini, member of Jets’ Super Bowl team, dies at 83

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

Bob Talamini, an offensive lineman on the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1969 after eight seasons with the Houston Oilers, died May 30. He was 83. Citing his family, the Jets announced Talamini’s death on their website Saturday night. No cause of death was provided, but an obituary posted by the Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces, New Mexico, said a service for Talamini would be held Monday at Saint Albert The Great Newman Center. Talamini was a six-time AFL All-Star selection for Houston, helping the Oilers win championships in the league’s first two seasons after being drafted in 1959 out of Kentucky.