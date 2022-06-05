Awesome Aussie: Lee wins U.S. Women’s Open, record $1.8M

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles on Sunday to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf. Lee closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 13-under 271 after the Australian flirted with the tournament record of 16 under set by Juli Inkster in 1999 at Old Waverly. Harigae shot a 72 for her best finish in a major and a check of slightly more than $1 million. The fourth-ranked Lee became the sixth straight international winner and the first from Australia since mentor Karrie Webb in 2001. She also won the major Evian Championship last July.