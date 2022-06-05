Arráez has 4 hits, Sánchez HRs as Twins beat Blue Jays 8-6

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Luis Arráez went 4 for 4 with a walk, Gary Sánchez and Trevor Larnach homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-6. Six different players drove in a run as the Twins took two of three from the Blue Jays, cooling down a Toronto team that came into the series on an eight-game winning streak. George Springer hit the 50th leadoff home run of his career and Santiago Espinal made it close with a three-run home run, but the Blue Jays lost for the fifth time in 18 games.