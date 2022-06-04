Yankees activate OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton from injured list

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a right calf strain and was in the lineup for New York against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Stanton missed nine games after exiting in the seventh inning on May 24 against Baltimore. An MRI did not show any structural damage and the slugger resumed batting practice on Tuesday. Before going on the injured list for the fourth straight season, Stanton was hitting .285 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs. He hit seven homers in his 20 games before the injury.