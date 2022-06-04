Vandy busts out, ties school-record run total in regional

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Spencer Jones and Vanderbilt busted out of late-season funks and the Commodores matched a program-record for run production to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament. The Commodores homered four times in a 21-1 victory over New Mexico State in the regional at Corvallis, Oregon. It matched their highest run total in 122 NCAA Tournament games and was their highest in any game in three years. Vanderbilt, the No. 2 regional seed, played in the last two College World Series finals but entered Saturday 1-6 in its last seven and 16-18 since a 20-4 start. The Commodores managed just five hits in a 3-2 loss to San Diego in the regional opener.