Vanderbilt avoids elimination, beats New Mexico St. 21-1

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Spencer Jones had seven RBIs, Chris McElvain allowed one run with 11 strikeouts over 7 innings pitched and No. 2 seed Vanderbilt beat fourth-seeded New Mexico State 21-1 to avoid elimination at the Corvallis Regional. Jones hit a three-run home run in the third and his two-RBI single in the fifth sparked a five-run inning that made it 9-1. Vanderbilt plays either San Diego or host Oregon State, the national No. 3 seed, in the semifinals. McElvain (6-5) scattered six hits and a walk. Brett Hansen pitched two scoreless innings of one-hit relief for the Commodores. Kevin Jimenez hit and RBI single for New Mexico State in the bottom of the third.

