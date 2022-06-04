Ukraine plans to restart football leagues in August amid war

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ukraine plans to resume competitive football in the country in August despite being under attack by Russia after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave approval. Andriy Pavelko, the president of Ukraine’s football federation, revealed details to The Associated Press about his talks with Zelenskyy and the heads of FIFA and UEFA about finding a safe way of playing men’s and women’s matches. Ukraine was forced to abandon its leagues in February when Russia began an invasion that, according to Zelenskyy, has led to tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians dying.