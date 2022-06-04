Simpson, Gonzalez keep Ga Tech alive, top Alabama St 13-4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leadoff hitter Chandler Simpson went 4-for-5 and scored four runs, Tres Gonzalez drove in four runs and Georgia Tech stayed alive in the Knoxville Regional with a 13-4 win over Alabama State. The Yellowjackets trailed 2-1 in the third when Gonzalez hit a three-run homer to right with two outs. Georgia Tech added four more runs in the fourth, starting with Colin Hall’s leadoff homer to lead 8-2. Chance Huff settled down after the first inning and went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits with eighth strikeouts. Chris Lewis drove in two runs for Alabama State.