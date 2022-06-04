Ryan Gauld scores on extra-time PK, Whitecaps beats RSL 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Vancouver was awarded the penalty kick after Aaron Herrera tripped Brian White as he ran into the box. Gauld sent a shot high into the top right corner. Ranko Veselinovic opened the scoring for Vancouver (5-7-2) in the 31st minute. Justin Meram tied it for Real Salt Lake (7-4-4) in the 52nd.