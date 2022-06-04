Running back D’Ernest Johnson, Browns agree to 1-year deal

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Running back D’Ernest Johnson agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns worth up to $2.43 million. Johnson, who did a nice job filling in last season when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were out injured, will get $900,000 guaranteed. The team placed a restricted free agent tender on Johnson in March. The tender was worth $2.43 million but the new deal gives him guaranteed money and the team some salary-cap flexibility. The 26-year-old Johnson rushed for 534 yards and scored three touchdowns last season.