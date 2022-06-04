Rangers bring up Duran for MLB debut after Smith’s big start

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have called up infielder Ezequiel Duran for his major league debut after he had never played above the Double-A level. Duran was batting seventh and playing third base for the Rangers on Saturday against Seattle. He took the place of Josh Smith, another rookie who made his debut Monday and has been on base 10 times in 17 plate appearances in his five big league games. Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain. He got hurt in Friday night’s series opener against the Mariners diving for a ball on the infield.