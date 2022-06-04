Mayhue, Moylan help ECU beat Virginia 4-2 in regional semis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — C.J. Mayhue gave up a run over 5 innings, Josh Moylan and Justin Wilcoxen each hit a home run and top-seeded ECU beat No. 2 seed Virginia 4-2. No. 8 national seed ECU (44-18) — which has won 20 in a row, the longest active win streak in the nation — plays the winner of a loser-out game between Virginia and Coastal Carolina for a trip to the super regionals. Moylan hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to make it 2-0 and the Pirates led the rest of the way. Zach Agnos struck out Chris Newell and Max Cotier to end it. Brian Gursky allowed three runs — two earned — on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings for Virginia.