BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini hit the longest home run by an Orioles player this season, Rougned Odor had a shot that landed on Eutaw Street and Baltimore beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4. Austin Hays also homered for the Orioles. José Ramírez and Andrés Giménez hit home runs for Cleveland.