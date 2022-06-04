King: French Open should have more women’s night matches

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer and equal rights advocate Billie Jean King thinks the French Open should have scheduled more women’s matches for the high-attention night sessions. King also said at a news conference Saturday at Roland Garros that she thinks new tournament director Amelie Mauresmo will change that for 2023. Only one of the 10 night sessions during this year’s tournament featured women. Mauresmo said Wednesday that men’s tennis has more “appeal” at the moment and it was hard for her to find star players or high-wattage matchups in the women’s draw to spotlight. Said King: “It will stay that way if we don’t have more matches, that’s for sure.”