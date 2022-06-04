Kennesaw State holds off Army 9-8 to stay alive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hatcher hit two home runs and Nick Hassan’s two-run single in the seventh inning was the difference as Kennesaw State stayed alive in the Austin Regional with a 9-8 win that eliminated Army. Both teams used big innings to stay in the game. Army had a five-run fourth for a 6-2 lead. Hatcher hit his second home run — a two-run shot — as Kennesaw State scored four in the fifth to tie it. The game was tied at 7 entering the bottom of the seventh when Cash Young and Spencer Hanson earned walks and Brayden Eidson advanced them with a sacrifice bunt. Tanner Gresham replaced Sean Dennehy (5-3) on the mound and Hassan slapped his first pitch into center field.