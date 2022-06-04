IndyCar looks to close out Belle Isle’s run with a bang

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Helio Castroneves won his first race on Detroit’s Belle Isle and celebrated that victory by exiting his car and climbing one of the fences surrounding the temporary street course. The Spider-Man climb became his signature and Castroneves has scaled the fencing at the Detroit Grand Prix three different times. As the Detroit Grand Prix prepares to exit Belle Isle following Sunday’s race, Castroneves wants to replicate that inaugural 2000 fence climb one final time. The Detroit Grand Prix next year will be held on a new downtown street course that will utilize elements of the original Formula 1 layout.