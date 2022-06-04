Hungary beats England 1-0; Italy and Germany draw 1-1 in NL

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — England slumped to its first loss to Hungary in six decades by 1-0 in the Nations League. Dominik Szoboszlai converted a second-half penalty after being fouled by Reece James. Italy and Germany drew 1-1 in the same group. Armenia beat Ireland 1-0 with a second-half goal from Eduard Spertsyan in League B. Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina drew 1-1 and Montenegro beat Romania 2-0. Turkey routed the Faroe Islands 4-0 and Luxembourg won at Lithuania 2-0 in League C. The four group winners in League A will qualify for the final four in June next year while group winners in the lower leagues gain promotion.