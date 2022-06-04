Hujsak homers twice to help VCU upset North Carolina 4-3

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Connor Hujsak hit two solo home runs and his shot in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the difference as VCU knocked off No. 11 overall seed North Carolina 4-3 in the Chapel Hill Regional. VCU (42-18) advances to Sunday’s title game and will face the winner of an elimination game between North Carolina (39-20) and Georgia on Sunday morning. A loss by VCU would force a second game on Monday. Hujsak homered leading off the bottom of the second to give the Rams a 1-0 lead. That’s where the score remained until Cooper Benzin doubled in Will Carlone and AJ Mathis in the seventh to make it 3-0.