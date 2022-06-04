Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Hole in one helps Perez lead European Open by one

WINSEN, Germany (AP) — A hole in one helped Victor Perez take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the European Open outside Hamburg with a chance to win a second title in as many weeks. The Frenchman won the Dutch Open last weekend. He shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday thanks to a great start at Green Eagle, a birdie on the par-4 first hole and a hole in one on the par-3 second. Perez moved from two behind overnight leader and playing partner Jordan Smith to one in front of Joakim Lagergren of Sweden and Julien Brun of France.

Associated Press

