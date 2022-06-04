Georgia blasts 7 HRs, eliminates Hofstra 24-1

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 9 batter Josh McAllister had two of Georgia’s seven home runs and the Bulldogs eliminated Hofstra in the Chapel Hill Regional with a 24-1 romp. McAllister was 4-for-6 with five RBIs and four runs scored as the Bulldogs totaled 24 runs on just 16 hits, 11 for extra bases. Six Hofstra pitchers combined to walk 10 and hit two batters. McAllister and Ben Anderson hit back-to-back homers and Cole Tate also homered in the third inning when the Bulldogs (36-22) erupted for 13 run, 11 before recording an out. They had seven hits and seven walks, including three straight with the bases loaded.