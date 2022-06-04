Ducks get offensive, eliminate SE Missouri State 18-6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Colby Shade hit a three-run homer, Brennan Milone had five hits and Oregon rolled to an 18-6 win over Southeast Missouri State in a loser-out game of the Louisville Regional. Oregon pounded out 26 hits with seven doubles, a two-run triple by Josh Kasevich in the eighth and a two-out solo home run by Milone in the top of the first inning. Drew Cowley and Josiah Cromwick both had four hits. A seven-run second broke it open with Sam Novitske rapping a two-run double and Shade belting his home run over the left-field wall. Brett Graber and Wyatt Grant hit home runs for the Redhawks