Burger’s pinch-hit HR keys 3-run 8th, White Sox top Rays 3-2

By MARK DIDTLER
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Burger’s first career pinch-hit homer highlighted a three-run eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox stopped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Adam Engel opened the eighth with a pinch-hit double off Brooks Raley and scored on Danny Mendick’s single. Burger then put Chicago up 3-2 with his drive off Jalen Beeks as the White Sox won for just the third time in 10 games. Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen was in line for his sixth win after scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings before the bullpen blew the lead.

