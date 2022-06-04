Boyd, Oregon State “walk”-off New Mexico State 5-4

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Justin Boyd drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning to help top-seeded Oregon State beat No. 4 seed New Mexico State 5-4 at the Corvallis Regional. Oregon State plays third-seeded San Diego in the semifinals after New Mexico State (24-33) plays No. 2 seed Vanderbilt in a loser-out game. After Gavin Logan struck out to open the bottom of the 10th, Travis Bazzana walked and then stole second. Jake Dukart was intentionally walked, Matthew Gretler flied out, and pinch hitter Gavin Jabin walked on four consecutive pitches to load the bases with two outs. Boyd took four balls in a row to “walk”-off the Aggies. Tommy Tabak went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for New Mexico State.