Alo homers, Oklahoma beats Texas to reach WCWS semifinals

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jocelyn Alo homered and knocked in three runs to help No. 1 seed Oklahoma beat Big 12 rival Texas 7-2 on Saturday at the Women’s College World Series. Alo set the tone with her two-run blast as the second batter of the game. The two-time reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year increased her Division I career-record home run total to 118. Tiare Jennings also hit a homer for the Sooners, who advanced to the semifinals Monday and moved one step closer to defending their national title. Hope Trautwein went the distance for the Sooners to claim the win. Janae Jefferson hit a solo homer in the seventh for Texas. Texas will play Arizona in an elimination game Sunday.