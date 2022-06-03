Women’s golf youth movement includes rising stars Ko, Korda

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — With an abundance of rising young stars gaining notoriety, women’s golf is drawing more attention — and sponsorships — in the post-Covid era. Tickets sales for this week’s U.S. Women’s Open are up more than 50% over the three-year, pre-COVID average, according to the USGA. Korea’s Jin Young Ko and America’s Nelly Korda are paving the way, combining to win nine times on the LPGA Tour last year. Ranked 1-2 in the world, both landed on Forbes’ 2022 list of the 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world. Lexi Thompson is one of the biggest draws in today’s game with her powerful swing and former NCAA champion and August National Women’s Amateur winner Jennifer Kupcho is coming off her first major.