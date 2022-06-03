Wie West has just 1 more tournament left before retirement

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Michelle Wie West’s golf career is one tournament away from being over. She shot 5-over 147 through two rounds in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles and was likely to miss the cut. The 32-year-old Wie West says she plans to play next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach before retiring. She is married to Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West, and the couple’s daughter turns 2 this month. Wie West won the U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014 for her lone major title.