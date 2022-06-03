Potts reduces New Zealand to 38-3 on Day 2 of first test

LONDON (AP) — Matt Potts continued his outstanding debut for England by taking two wickets in the morning session to reduce New Zealand to 38-3 at lunch on Day 2 of the first test at Lord’s. England had earlier resumed on 116-7 after 17 wickets had fallen on the opening day but it was quickly bowled out for 141. That gave the home team a slender nine-run lead on first innings. James Anderson then struck first for England by removing Will Young before Potts followed up his four-wicket haul from Thursday by dismissing Kane Williamson and Tom Latham.