Oklahoma State tops Missouri State 10-5 in regional opener

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Nolan McLean hit two solo home runs, Jake Thompson had two run-scoring singles among his three hits and No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State doubled up Missouri State 10-5 in the Stillwater Regional. Oklahoma State (40-20) advances to play the winner of Friday’s nightcap between Grand Canyon and Arkansas on Saturday. Missouri State (30-28) will play an elimination game against the loser earlier Saturday. Oklahoma State used a four-run fourth inning to grab a 6-0 lead. McLean homered leading off, Ian Daugherty doubled in a run and Caeden Trenkle and Thompson had RBI singles.