NASCAR returns to Portland with an Xfinity Series race

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — NASCAR returns to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, and of course there’s rain. The inaugural Xfinity Series race is set for Saturday at Portland International Raceway. It is one of the rare stand-alone events on NASCAR’s second-tier national series and its the first NASCAR national series race in the region in 22 years. The last NASCAR-affiliated race in the region was the Truck Series, which visited PIR and Evergreen Speedway in Washington in 2000. Drivers will be challenged by rain and cool temperatures in the forecast.