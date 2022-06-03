McCarthy rides his good putting to early lead at Memorial

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Rory McIlroy was asked whom he considers the better putters in golf these days and he mentioned Denny McCarthy. And then the Memorial began, and McCarthy showed that McIlroy knows what he’s talking about. He has taken only 49 putts over two days at Muirfield Village. McCarthy had a 69 on Friday set the early target at 7-under 137. He was one shot ahead of PGA Tour rookie Davis Riley. McIlroy made a majestic eagle on the fifth shot with a fairway metal from 271 yards to 6 feet. He was only two shots behind.