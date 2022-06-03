Madrid wants answers after Champions League final disorder

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid wants an explanation for the causes of the disorder that left its fans “abandoned and defenseless” at the Champions League final. The club’s call for answers comes nearly a week after the problems occurred outside the Stade de France in suburban Paris where Madrid won the European title by defeating Liverpool 1-0. Madrid says it calls “for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenseless”. The Spanish club has questioned the decision to pick the Stade de France as the venue.