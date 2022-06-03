Louisville promotes Heird to full-time athletic director

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s athletic board has promoted Josh Heird to permanent athletic director after nearly six months leading the department on an interim basis. The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s board of directors and personnel committee approved Heird’s promotion. He received a five-year contract through June 2027 with a proposed base annual salary of $850,000 plus incentives. Since taking over Louisville athletics in mid-December following Vince Tyra’s resignation, the former deputy AD has overseen the departure of men’s basketball coach Chris Mack and the hiring of former Cardinals player Kenny Payne as his successor. Later this month, Louisville will defend itself against NCAA allegations in its basketball program.