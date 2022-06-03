LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt tries to extend 25-game hit streak

By The Associated Press

Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt could set the longest hitting streak of his career if he’s successful in both games of a day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Saturday. Goldschmidt homered to extend his string to 25 games as St. Louis routed the Chicago Cubs 14-5 on Friday. The six-time All-Star had a 26-game hitting streak with Arizona in 2013. Goldschmidt has 10 homers and 36 RBIs in his last 22 games, a stretch that began May 11.