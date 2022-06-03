Ionescu, Howard lead Liberty past Mystics, 74-70

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu made 5 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Natasha Howard added 17 points and the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 74-70 on Friday night. New York (3-7) hit 11 3-pointers, made 17 of 18 free throws and committed a season-low 12 turnovers. The Liberty have won back-to-back games following a seven-game losing streak. Howard, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, finished with seven rebounds and three steals — the last of which came when she plucked a pass from Natasha Cloud, was fouled and hit 1 of 2 from the foul line to make it 72-70 with 24.6 second to go. Cloud led Washington with 17 points and eight assists.